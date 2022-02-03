Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Shiba Inu Crash  Up To 6%; Global Crypto Markets Remain Subdued

Major Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, Aave, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu saw their prices decline by 5% as of 8.48 am as per coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Shiba Inu Crash  Up To 6%; Global Crypto Markets Remain Subdued
Bitcoin

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 10:26 am

The global crypto market crashed even as reports came in that the Reserve Bank of Australia ending its quantitative easing program in the coming weeks. The global crypto market cap declined by 4.36 per cent at $1.70 trillion. The crypto trading volume, however, increased by 5.03 per cent to $ 68.38 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency saw its prices decline by 4.55 per cent at $36,902.98 as of 8.48 am, as per coinmarketcap data.

Related stories

Budget 2022: What Is Digital Rupee Or CBDC?

Crypto Players Welcome Tax Move For Legitimising Bets On Risky Assets, Even As Law Awaits

Europol Report Says Cryptos Used Less Than Fiat Money For Illegal Transactions; BTC, ETH Fall

“Bitcoin and major altcoins like Ethereum witnessed retracements after high selling pressure, ending the market leader's short-lived rally,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, saw its prices decrease by 4.03 per cent to $2,676.20.

Cardano (ADA), which increased its blockchain’s block size by 8 kb to 80 kb, saw its prices decline by 5.73 per cent at $1.03.

 Among other major coins, Algorand (ALGO), which is known as the Ethereum killer, was down by 6.95 per cent at $0.9226; its market cap now stands at $6,070,747,192. Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 4.71 per cent at $366.22, while Solana (SOL) was down by a massive 12.21 per cent at $98.09 and Polkadot (DOT) fell 9.51 per cent at $18.40.

Today’s top gainer was PAPPAY (PAPPAY), which is up by 360.43 per cent at $0.0000004229. The top loser was Silver Token (SILVA), which is down by 76.51 per cent at $0.000000000013

Meme Coins And DeFi

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 3.59 per cent at $0.1378. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.02714. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also down by 5.94 per cent at $0.00002063.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a loss of 6.42 per cent at $0.0000007942. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was also down by 11.39 per cent at $0.00003272, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) fell 10.39 per cent at $0.02135.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a loss of 10.2 per cent at $22,760.67. Terra (LUNA) was down by 7.29 per cent at $48.15, Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 8.01 per cent at $67.84, Uniswap (UNI) was also down by 6.65 per cent at $10.41, while Aave (AAVE) was down by 7.75 per cent at $149.85.

Latest Update

All the crypto token listings in the Japanese crypto exchanges are approved by The Japanese Virtual Currency Asset and Exchange Association (JVCEA). This work was delegated to JVCEA by the Financial Services Agency (FSA). According to a report by Bloomberg, due to the shortcomings of the current crypto token verification system which takes more than six months in some cases, a new crypto token verification system will be proposed by them which will allow them to list a dozen or more crypto tokens in one go.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Ethereum Cardano Shiba Inu Dogecoin
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Services PMI Slips Further In January; Business Confidence Hits 6-Month Low

Services PMI Slips Further In January; Business Confidence Hits 6-Month Low

Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower On Profit Booking; HDFC, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro Top Losers

Nifty Seen Opening Close To 17,800; ITC, Titan, Lupin In Focus

Five Pillars of Value Investing In Equities For Beginners

Personal Income Tax More Than 13% Of Average Tax Revenue In Low-Income Developing Countries: IMF

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations