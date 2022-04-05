Biryani, BSE, And Bills: What Indians Paid For In FY22

Online food orders grew three times more than the previous financial year while the spending on fitness was also up, according to the recently released report ‘Biryani, BSE, and Bills’ by Razorpay.

The report is based on the data collected from billions of transactions made on the Razorpay platform for the financial year 2021-22.

The highest amount on food orders on a single day was spent on New Year’s Eve. Besides food, grocery orders grew nearly four times during the period.

The spending on the gym was 40% above the monthly average in the month of January. Interestingly, payments to dieticians reached an annual high on December 31.

Besides food and fitness, trading was the third most money-attracting activity online as a queue of successful IPOs and an overall bullish investment activity in general certainly added fuel to that.

The trading activity grew 247% over the previous financial year. On average, there were 10 financial trades per second.

Fantasy sports were another area of interest for many. Fans of fantasy sports spent the most on a single day on April 9 - the opening day of the 2021 IPL.

Bills and recharge transactions jumped four times this year.

On February 14, Valentine’s Day, India spent seven times the daily average on flowers. More flowers were ordered in the week leading up to the day than any other week in the entire year.

The matchmaking transactions also grew by 63%. The number of transactions would equate to at least 125 jumbo jets full of happy couples.

People also purchased jewellery as spending on gold reached five times the daily average on Dhanteras (November 2, 2021), according to the report

The baby product spending also surged for the financial year, the report said.