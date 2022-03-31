Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

Binance’s CEO Says Cryptos Unsuitable For Avoiding Sanctions; Opera Dives Deep Into Web 3

Chengpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, tweeted about how every crypto transaction is always traceable and hence unsuitable for avoiding sanctions.

Binance’s CEO Says Cryptos Unsuitable For Avoiding Sanctions; Opera Dives Deep Into Web 3
Binance

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 9:36 am

Chengpeng Zhao, CEO, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, has tweeted that cryptocurrencies are "terrible for avoiding sanctions". He said the reason is simple: "It is traceable."

Related stories

Should You Sell Your Crypto Holdings By Today, March 31? Depends On Your Holding Period

Maharashtra Village To Issue Caste Certificates Via Polygon Blockchain; Cryptos Fall

Football Clubs Try To Win Back Gen Z's Interest With Metaverse And NFTs

While Binance had stated that it will not ban Russian users transacting on the platfrom, it would not accept transactions from cards issued by banks under sanction. Meanwhile, Opera web browser has added support for Solana, Polygon, Ronin, Celo, Nervos DAO, IXO and Bitcoin crypto blockchain networks. 

Read here to know more about how caste certificates were being issued on the Polygon blockchain in Maharashtra.

The global crypto market cap increased by 1.54 per cent to $2.16 trillion at 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume decreased by 3.63 per cent to $112.34 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data. 

“The market leaders, Bitcoin and Ether, traded flat in the past 24 hours. Overall, the market is down and in red at the moment. This performance seems to be a result of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and new signs of a worsening global economic environment,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.


 
Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $47,213.08, higher by 0.04 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also trading higher by 1 per cent at $3,407.32.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.36 per cent at $1.20, Algorand (ALGO) by 5.09 per cent at $0.9504, Binance Coin (BNB) by 3.54 per cent at $446.25, Solana (SOL) by 10.68 per cent at $121.73, and Polkadot (DOT) was also trading higher by 2.52 per cent at $22.66.

Today’s top gainer was Dotmoovs (MOOV), which was up by 236.17 per cent at $0.02242. The top loser was MYCE (MYCE), which was down by 36.84 per cent at $0.03663.

Opera Web Browser
Opera Web Browser

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 2.17 per cent at $0.1448. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04323. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) also rose by 3.25 per cent at $0.00002777.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 0.3 per cent at $0.0000001069, Floki Inu (FLOKI) climbed 1.66 per cent at $0.00003708, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 4.1 per cent at $0.02261.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 4.13 per cent at $24,064.93. Terra (LUNA) was, however, down by 0.05 per cent at $106.59. On the other hand, Avalanche (AVAX) gained 7.68 per cent to $98.52, Uniswap (UNI) rose 11.63 per cent to trade at $12.37, and Aave (AAVE) lost 1.45 per cent to $221.21.


Latest Update
Implementing different blockchain networks into the Opera web browser is part of their WEB 3.0 initiatives. 
“Ever since we started in the Web 3.0 space in 2018, we’ve been sealing partnerships with the most popular and cutting edge blockchains and web 3.0 domain name providers in order to accelerate crypto’s evolution from proof of concept towards mass adoption,” said Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Binance Cryptocurrency Investments Opera Web Browser Polygon Ethereum Blockchain Technology Shiba Inu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Should You Sell Your Crypto Holdings By Today, March 31? Depends On Your Holding Period

Should You Sell Your Crypto Holdings By Today, March 31? Depends On Your Holding Period

Half Of The World’s Girls Give First Birth Between Age 15 And 17, Second Birth Before Turning 20: Report

Half Of The World’s Girls Give First Birth Between Age 15 And 17, Second Birth Before Turning 20: Report