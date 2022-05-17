Bharti Airtel Net Profit Zooms To Rs 2,008 Crore In March Quarter

India's second-largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted over a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,008 crore for the March quarter.

The net profit stood at Rs 759 crore in the year-ago period.

Airtel's revenue from operations rose 22.3 per cent to Rs 31,500 crore during the fourth quarter of FY2021-22, from Rs 25,747 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the full year FY22, the Sunil Mittal-led telco logged a net profit of Rs 4,255 crore against a loss of Rs 15,084 crore in the previous fiscal (FY21).

Bharti Airtel posted a revenue of Rs 116,547 crore for FY22, up from Rs 100,616 crore recorded in the previous financial year. This translated into a topline growth of about 16 per cent for a full year.

Gopal Vittal, CEO, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel, exuded optimism about the opportunities in the coming years and said the company is "well-poised" for three reasons.

"First, our ability to execute consistently to a simple strategy of winning with quality customers and delivering the best experience to them. Second, our future-proofed business model with massive investments in both infrastructure and digital capabilities," he said.

He also underlined the company's financial prudence backed by its strong governance focus, as a strong point.