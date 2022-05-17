Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Bharti Airtel Net Profit Zooms To Rs 2,008 Crore In March Quarter

For the full year FY22, the Sunil Mittal-led telco logged a net profit of Rs 4,255 crore against a loss of Rs 15,084 crore in the previous fiscal (FY21).

Bharti Airtel Net Profit Zooms To Rs 2,008 Crore In March Quarter
Airtel.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 May 2022 7:20 pm

India's second-largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted over a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,008 crore for the March quarter.

The net profit stood at Rs 759 crore in the year-ago period.

Related stories

Airtel, Jio Drive Telecom Subscriber Base To 116.6 Crore In March

Airtel Urges Government To Keep The 5G Spectrum Pricing Low

Airtel's revenue from operations rose 22.3 per cent to Rs 31,500 crore during the fourth quarter of FY2021-22, from Rs 25,747 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the full year FY22, the Sunil Mittal-led telco logged a net profit of Rs 4,255 crore against a loss of Rs 15,084 crore in the previous fiscal (FY21).

Bharti Airtel posted a revenue of Rs 116,547 crore for FY22, up from Rs 100,616 crore recorded in the previous financial year. This translated into a topline growth of about 16 per cent for a full year.

Gopal Vittal, CEO, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel, exuded optimism about the opportunities in the coming years and said the company is "well-poised" for three reasons.

"First, our ability to execute consistently to a simple strategy of winning with quality customers and delivering the best experience to them. Second, our future-proofed business model with massive investments in both infrastructure and digital capabilities," he said.

He also underlined the company's financial prudence backed by its strong governance focus, as a strong point. 

Tags

Business Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel Quarterly Earnings Bharti Airtel Quarterly Results Telecom Sector Telecom Industry Telecom Telecom Company Telecom Firm
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chinese Scientists Discover A New 630-Feet-Deep Sinkhole With A Forest At The Bottom

Chinese Scientists Discover A New 630-Feet-Deep Sinkhole With A Forest At The Bottom

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore