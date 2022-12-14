Bharat Gas Consumers Can Now Pay Bill Through Bharat BillPay Enabled Channels

Consumers of Bharat Gas cylinders can now make their gas bill payments through Bharat BillPay enabled channels, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI ) has announced.

Customers will get instant confirmation on their bill payments, which will provide convenience, ease of fee payment, as well as the facility of digitisation in their gas bill payments, NBBL said.

In addition, Bharat Gas consumers will also be able to book gas cylinders using third party application providers, such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, among others.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has authorised NPCI as the Bharat Bill Payment Central Unit (BBPCU). NPCI is responsible for setting all business standards, rules and procedures for technical and business requirements for all participants. BBPCU undertakes clearing and settlement activities related to transactions routed through Bharat BillPay.

Says Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NBBL: “We are delighted to introduce Bharat Gas commercial cylinder on the NBBL ecosystem, as our first commercial gas category biller. We believe this development will revolutionise the way commercial establishments make their gas bill payments in the future. We have augmented our ecosystem with numerous new categories in recent times to expedite the creation of NBBL into a complete one-stop bill payments destination for our users.”

In this context, it is important to understand what BBPS is and how it functions.

BBPS: The Bharat Bill Payment System is an RBI-conceptualised system driven by the NPCI. It is a one-stop ecosystem for payment of all bills providing an interoperable and accessible “Anytime Anywhere” bill payment service to all customers across India with certainty, reliability and safety of transactions.

Bharat BillPay has multiple modes of payment and provides instant confirmation of payment via an SMS or receipt. It offers myriad bill collection categories, such as electricity, telecom, DTH, gas, water bills, etc. and also other repetitive payments, such as insurance premium, mutual funds, school fees, institution fees, credit cards, fastag recharge, local taxes, housing society payments, etc. at one single window.

An effective mechanism for handling consumer complaints has also been put in place to support consumer regarding any bill related problems in Bharat BillPay.

Different payment channels and payment modes: Bharat BillPay transactions can be initiated through multiple payment channels, such as Netbanking, mobile banking, mobile wallets, kiosk, ATM, bank branch, agents and business correspondents. The subscriber just has to look for the Bharat BillPay logo to proceed with the bill payment.

Bharat BillPay also facilitates myriad payment modes for enabling bill payments. The payment modes options facilitated under the ecosystem, include cards (credit, debit and prepaid), NEFT Netbanking, United Payments Interface (UPI), wallets, Aadhaar-based payments, and cash.