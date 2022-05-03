Argentina’s Largest Private Bank Launches Crypto Trading Feature, Bitcoin

Banco Galicia, the largest private bank in Argentina by market value, has added the option of buying and selling cryptocurrencies on its platform. The bank added a feature in the investment section of its app for users to acquire Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), USD Coin, and XRP, telling its customers that it was a new tool, Coindesk reported, adding that it had verified the bank’s claims by logging onto the platform.

This is one of the latest tie-ups between financial institutions and service providers looking to bring crypto to the masses – be it PayPal tapping Paxos, or NYDIG working with US credit unions.

Banco Galicia’s service is operated in partnership with Lirium, a Liechtenstein-based crypto product for digital wallets and mobile banking apps, CoinDesk confirmed.

Also, The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that it will add 20 positions to its enforcement unit for crypto markets in its push to curb fraudulent activities in this digital space, CNBC reported.

The securities regulator said the division will be renamed the “Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit” and will have a total of 50 employees.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market fell by 0.95 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $38,419.52 at 4:30 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.17 per cent, down by 0.36 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,830.73, and it was up by 0.84 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) rose by 0.02 per cent in the same period, and was trading at $387.18. Solana (SOL) was down by 0.28 per cent to $87.52, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.80 per cent to $0.7856.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was down 0.72 per cent, and was trading at $0.1303 on Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 p.m. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was down by 0.78 per cent, and was trading at $0.00002072. Samoyedcoin was down by 2.06 per cent, and it was trading at $0.01428, while Dogelon Mars was up by 0.17 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000008933.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.73 trillion, a decrease of 0.13 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $83.24 billion, an increase of 3.28 per cent.

SafeFolki (SFK) was the biggest gainer, gaining 648.72 per cent. It was trading at $0.0000000001894 at 4:30 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, Vexchange (VEX) witnessed the maximum loss and fell by 84.67 per cent. It was trading at $0.2382.