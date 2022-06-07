Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Amrapali Gujarat Launched A Digital Platform For Gold And Silver: DigiGold.com

DigiGold is a term that people have been listening around and has now itself become a platform, DigiGold.com.

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 4:15 pm

DigiGold.com was launched by  in 2020 and has given people the opportunity to buy, sell, deliver, gift, and save gold and silver digitally at live market rates ever since. The minimum amount for purchase is just 1 and can be completed through the website/mobile application.They assure the quality by serving 24 Karat Pure Gold and Silver of 99.9% purity with assayer certifications and accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) India.About security and assurance, people are just required to submit KYC and they'll ensure gold and silver are stored in world-class secured vaults. People can also take physical delivery of their BIS-hallmarked precious metal anytime in PAN India.
As stated by the company, the DigiGold platform combines the ease and speed of digitalization with the streamlined growth of precious metals, providing greater security than traditional purchases. It is based in Ahmedabad and is one of the leading bullions in India. In the journey of more than two decades in this industry,  has been setting a benchmark by achieving titles like Best Bullion Dealer in India from IBJA presented by NSE and many other titles from IIJS, IIGC, Bullion Federation of India, etc.DigiGold.com is developed by the youngest face of , Chirag Thakkar, with a vision to simplify savings in 24K gold and silver in a way that's easy, transparent, and digital."This is just the first step toward an incredible journey to shape the next-gen fintech ecosystem with precious metals,"  Chirag Thakkar said.

