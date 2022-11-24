Amazon Layoffs: Labour Ministry Summons Amazon India Over Alleged Violation Of Labour Laws

Just a few days after Amazon layoffs affected the lives of many people, the tech giant has been pulled up. As per a latest report, Amazon India has been summoned by the Union Labour Ministry over its layoffs or the alleged forced terminations of its employees.

According to the latest updates, Amazon India has been asked to appear before the deputy chief labour commissioner in Bengaluru. The Ministry’s official notice to the tech giant reads, “You are therefore requested to attend this office with all relevant records in the matter either personally or through an authorised representative on the aforesaid date and time without fail.”

For the unversed, Amazon layoffs, since they affected many across the global, have been allegedly termed as illegal by some. With regards to this summon, a similar situation has been observed as the development comes after the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an employee union filed a complaint. In this, NITES alleged that Amazon had violated the labour laws.

Further, in the letter to the Ministry, NITES has also alleged that several Amazon employees were forcibly removed from the company. It added that a Voluntary Separation Programme was sent to the employees that gave them a deadline of November 30 to complete the entire process, putting many livelihoods at stake.

Amazon layoffs are a part of the mass layoffs that the tech industry has recently witnessed. While experts believe that the global economy is headed towards a downturn, many have now lost their jobs, both in India and abroad. Additionally, Amazon has also claimed that the layoffs may not stop just yet and might continue till 2023. However, it did not specifically mention how many jobs it plans to axe.