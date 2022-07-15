Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Allow India To Export Foodgrains From Public Stock To Needy Nations: Nirmala Sitharaman To WTO

She was speaking at a seminar on 'Strengthening global collaboration for tackling food insecurity on the sidelines of the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Bali, Indonesia

undefined
Nirmala Sitharaman

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 5:55 pm

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked World Trade Organisation (WTO) to allow India to export foodgrains from its public stockholding to nations that are facing a food crisis.

She was speaking at a seminar on 'Strengthening global collaboration for tackling food insecurity on the sidelines of the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

As per WTO norms, countries are not allowed to export foodgrains from their public stock holdings as they are procured at subsidized rates.

Related stories

India Fully Protected Interests Of Farmers, Fishermen At WTO Meet: Piyush Goyal

WTO Inks Landmark Deal After Nearly A Decade; Check Key Deals Signed During The Meet

"WTO restriction that grains so procured cannot be brought to the market to export. It is a condition that exists since the Uruguay Round days. We have repeatedly said that (surplus) than what we have for our small farmers...we are quite willing to trade," Sitharaman said.

She said that India can help in reducing hunger or food insecurity but there is a hesitation on the part of WTO.

Many countries in the world are currently facing food shortages due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

A group of about 70-80 countries, led by Singapore, is pushing member countries of the WTO to accept binding commitments of not extending export restrictions on the foodgrains procured under the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

Some members, however, have voiced concerns regarding a blanket exemption for WFP food purchases due to domestic food security considerations.

The finance minister highlighted that food, fuel, and fertilizers are global public goods, and ensuring access to these for developing and emerging economies is critical.

She said there is an urgency to strengthen food production and global food system.

Sitharaman also shared India's experience, including robust gains in agriculture production, citizen-centric food security programs and innovative delivery mechanisms such as the landmark plan of 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme.

The world is going to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets and since India is a major millet-producing country in the world, it can ensure valuable contribution to food security in the world through millet production, she said.

On the sidelines, Sitharaman met Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister and finance minister of Canada.

"The two ministers exchanged thoughts on #GlobalMacroEconomic outlook and risks, and discussed important issues of #G20Finance track," the finance minister said in a tweet. 

Tags

Business Nirmala Sitharaman G20 World Trade Organization World Trade Organization (WTO) G20 Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Food Security Food Exports World Food Programme (WFP)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds