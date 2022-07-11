Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Alibaba And Tencent Stocks Plunge After Latest Fines

E-commerce giant Alibaba's shares in Hong Kong fell 6.8%, while gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings sank 3.2%. The Hang Seng index declined 3%

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 1:31 pm

Shares of Chinese technology firms Alibaba and Tencent fell sharply on Monday, a day after Chinese regulators fined their subsidiaries for not disclosing transactions and failing to comply with anti-monopoly rules.

E-commerce giant Alibaba's shares in Hong Kong fell 6.8 percent, while gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings sank 3.2 per cent. The Hang Seng index declined 3 per cent.

On Sunday, China's State Administration for Market Regulation published a list of 28 deals that violated anti-monopoly rules.

Related stories

Tencent Buys Stake Worth $264 Million In Flipkart From Binny Bansal

Alibaba Raises Buyback To $25B To Boost Slumping Stock

China's Gaming Company Tencent To Review Kids' Use Of WeChat

It included five of Alibaba's transactions and 12 of Tencent's. A wide-reaching crackdown on the technology sector has often hit stock prices in Hong Kong and Shanghai. For violations in each case, the maximum fine was 500,000 yuan (USD 74,500).

A wide-reaching crackdown on the technology sector has often hit stock prices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, though signs the authorities might be easing up spurred gains in recent months. 

Alibaba's shares had risen 70 per cent and Tencent's were up 18per cent since mid-March, before Monday's losses. 

“The dip is likely to be temporary. The market was more wary about the US raising interest rates so sharply, but it's just been overrun by the new fines,” said Francis Lun, an investment manager and veteran market commentator in Hong Kong.

An increase in coronavirus cases that raised fears of more pandemic lockdowns in Shanghai also shook investor sentiment, he said.

Tags

Business National Alibaba Group Alibaba Buyback Alibaba Alibaba Shares Tencent Holdings Tencent Stocks Asian Stocks Asian Stock Market
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0