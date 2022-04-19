After Five Fire Incidents In Three Weeks, Government To Revise EV Battery Testing Norms: Report

Days after the electric vehicles owned by Ola, Okinawa and Pure EV caught fire, the government is planning to revise the EV battery testing norms, battery management, and cells, CNBC TV18 reported.

The government is in talks with EV companies, the report said.

In order to prevent such incidents further, the government might also issue directives for EV manufacturing companies to comply. In March the government had formed a team consisting of independent experts to investigate incidents.

These Were The EV Fire Incidents

On March 26, the first incident of Ola EV catching fire was reported. A video regarding the incident was widely circulated on social media. Following this several social media, users raised concerns regarding the safety measures for EVs.

The same day, a father and daughter duo were killed after an Okinawa electric scooter caught fire in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

Three days later, an electric vehicle manufactured by PureEV caught fire.

On April 11, a container truck transporting 20 electric vehicles caught fire in Nashik. The electric vehicles were owned by Jitendra Electric Vehicles.

In the recent incident, which took place on Monday, an Okinawa autotech dealership was gutted to fire in Tamil Nadu, owing to a possible short circuit. Notably, the Gurugram-based company recalled 3,215 units of its 'Praise Pro' scooters. According to the company, the recall has been initiated to fix "any issue" related to batteries.