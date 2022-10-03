Aditya Birla Launches Plan For Health Conscious With Premium Discount Benefit

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited on October 3, 2022 announced the launch of a comprehensive health insurance plan specifically targetted towards the health conscious consumers.

Named Activ Fit, it provides an upfront 10 per cent good health discount on the basis of an assessment done through a unique facial scan. In addition, it offers up to 50 per cent health returns on being active for 275 days in a year.

Besides the regular features, it also provides other benefits of maternity cover, and modern treatment along with in-patient hospitalisation for a variety of ailments.

The policy can be bought as individual, multi-individual as well as family floater plans for tenures of one, two or year years.

The sum assured has been fixed at 11 slabs starting from Rs 5 lakh up to Rs 1 crore.

Under the base cover, costs on ICU care, mental care cover, daily care treatment, domiciliary hospitalisation, home treatment, HIV/AIDS are all covered up to the sum insured.

All maternity benefits as well as new born expenses, including those on vaccination and stem cell preservation are covered under the policy. Maternity expenses are covered for up to Rs 40,000 and Rs. 60,000 for normal and C-Section deliveries, over and above the base sum insured.

The road ambulance cover network is based on actual and for non-network hospitals, up to Rs 3,000 per event.

Additional benefits that consumers can opt, for include, no claim bonus (10 per cent of sum insured per annum, and maximum up to 100 per cent). There is also an option of health check-ups, available once during the policy year for insured aged 18 years and above on the start date of the policy. The policy also comes with optional cover of super no claim bonus of up to 50 per cent of sum insured, maximum up to 100 per cent.

The policy also offers a unique benefit that allows the policyholder to redeem their Health Returns points for buying medicines, their future premiums, diagnostic tests, as well as health contingency.

To avail the benefits of Health Return points, the policyholder will have to download the Activ Health App on the mobile and schedule it with the Health Assessment feature to get the healthy heart score. This score is tabulated in three categories of red signifying high risk, amber for moderate risk and green for low risk.

According to a release by the insurer, all customers below the age of 35 years can avail an early bird discount at renewal, 5 per cent from fourth to seventh policy year, and 10 per cent from eighth policy year for the life time of the policy.

Also, in case of hospitalisation, if they fall short of their insurance cover, the customer can use 100 per cent binge refill feature. This feature enables them to get cover up to sum assured, for any illness/injury. The policy covers up to 90 days for pre-hospitalisation and 180 days for post hospitalisation expenses.

Says Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited: “At 42.6 crore, millennials account for 34 per cent of India’s population. They are the demographic dividend of the nation and are more aware of health and wellness benefits than the earlier generation. The pandemic has changed the perception that they are immune to health related issues or only their employer provided health cover will suffice future medical costs.”

He adds: “Our new Activ Fit plan has been designed keeping in mind this new awareness and health security needs of this often over-looked audience. It is not just a health insurance plan that provides financial cushioning, but a one-stop health solution that nudges the customer to live a healthy and rewarding life.”