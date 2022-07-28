Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Aditya Birla Health Insurance Launches ‘OPD Add-On’ Cover With Policybazaar.com

Cover offers unlimited physical outpatient consultation to address customer’s health and wellness, with premiums starting at Rs 599. Cover available from day 1, with no waiting period applicable

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. has launched an ‘OPD Add-on’ that will allow its existing health insurance customers to access unlimited medical consultation at an affordable price. Customers will just need to add the product to their existing indemnity plans to enjoy the benefit, the insurer has said.

The ‘OPD Add-on’ cover will provide hassle-free physical and virtual consultation, which will help in quicker treatment. It also offers a range of special consultations, such as gynaecology, orthopaedic, paediatric, ophthalmologist, physiotherapist and nutritionist, referred or prescribed by a general practitioner, in relation to any illness or injury, the insurer announced in a press statement.

There is no waiting period in ‘OPD Add-on’ cover, which the buyer can avail himself/herself from day one. It also covers 32,000-plus doctors in more than 70 cities across India, the insurer said.

Incidentally, a majority of healthcare expenses are in the nature of OPD expenses, and these are usually paid out of one’s own pocket. Health insurance policies typically reimburse only in case of hospitalisation.

Types of ‘OPD Add-on’ cover

According to a statement, the insurer has launched the ‘OPD Add-on’ in three versions, as follows:

  • Rs 599 per insured (excluding tax): This will provide unlimited physical outpatient consultations by a general medical practitioner 
  • Rs 799 per insured (excluding tax): This will provide unlimited physical and virtual outpatient consultations by a general medical practitioner  
  • Rs 999 per insured (excluding tax):  This will provide unlimited physical and virtual outpatient consultations by a general medical practitioner along with two physical specialist consultations (gynaecology, orthopaedic, paediatrics, ophthalmologist, physiotherapist, and nutritionist) referred/prescribed by general practitioner. 

An OPD cover in a health insurance provides well-rounded protection from the rising medical costs, whether or not the insured needs hospitalisation for any treatment. It is offered as an add-on covered at an additional premium. An OPD treatment is very important for the early diagnosis of any ailment, and is often used as the first step for any medical treatment.

Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said in a press statement: “New-age insurance is all about being proactive, taking preventive measures and being there for our customer. Hence, we came up with an ‘OPD Add-on’ cover with both physical and tele-consultation, which can be easily accessible for policyholders. This cover will help them consult doctors virtually as well, irrespective of their location.”

According to the insurer, the selection of the ‘OPD Add-on’ will be applied at the policy level itself, thereby ensuring that the insured receives the benefit on an individual basis by default. The minimum and maximum age at entry will be as per the base policy, the insurer said.


 

The insurer has launched the product in association with Policybazaar, and aims to reach out to a large customer base through the latter’s platform.

Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com, said in a press statement: “Health insurance with OPD coverage is an urgent need for the country, as 60 per cent of all healthcare expenses are OPD, and these are currently paid out of pocket. This product solves a large unmet need. We have always had customers coming and asking for OPD plans, and this should really help address that market gap. This completely aligns with our vision of making financial security accessible to every Indian household when they truly need it.”

