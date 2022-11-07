Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture’s India unit has reportedly fired some employees after discovering forged documents and experience letters.

Although it is unclear how many employees were fired, based on Twitter conversations, the company may have fired ‘thousands’ of individuals.

“We have discovered an effort to use documentation and experience letters from fraudulent companies to obtain offers of employment from Accenture in India... We have exited people who we confirmed took advantage of this scheme. We have taken action to ensure that there will be no impact on our ability to serve our clients,” The Hindu quoted Accenture India as saying.

“We are continuing to hire, and honour existing job offers for qualified candidates.”

Accenture added it had "zero tolerance for any non-adherence" and operate in accordance with a "strict Code of Business Ethics".

Accenture has also advised job seekers to be cautious of "certain employment agencies and individuals" who demand payment in exchange for a position with the company.

Accenture reportedly made it clear that recruiting decisions are made solely on the basis of merit and that there are never been any fees associated with the recruitment process.