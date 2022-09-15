Aadhar Achieves UN Goal With Nearly 100% Coverage: UAIDI CEO Saurabh Garg

Aadhar custodian Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Saurabh Garg has said that India can now have programs with universal coverage as nearly 100 per cent of Indians have the card.

Addressing the FICCI Annual Capital Markets Conference on Wednesday, Garg said that UIDAI had launched several new initiatives over the past year.

He said that enabling the voluntary use of Aadhar and the different modes of authentication would empower the residents to access various corporate services.

The new authentication modes include fingerprint, Iris, mobile OTP-based, etc.

“We are increasing our outreach and awareness so that the corporate sector can use this service for e-KYC activities, without the intervention of UIDAI,” Garg added.

The top Aadhar official said that over 400 SEBI and RBI-regulated entities had been notified for authentication services over the past few months.

“A lot more entities would be able to utilize the strength of Aadhar for doing the e-KYC using the other platform. That's the real opportunity going forward,” he emphasised.

Legal identity for all by 2030 is one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Garg said that India has achieved not only a legal identity but also a digital legal identity for all, "makings it much more useful."

Commenting on Aadhar’s success, Garg said that many countries have shown interest in the Aadhar architecture. “It is important to realize that it's not only technology that runs Aadhar. It is an entire ecosystem where we are able to reach 130 crore people and the technology work across the system in an offline mode in an online mode,” he stated.