 Experts Welcome Maha Govt's Announcement To Study Phase Down Of Thermal Plants

Experts are happy with the Maharashtra Government's decision to study a planned phase-down of ageing and polluting thermal plants in the State. They feel that the move would not only accelerate climate goals but also financially benefit the state.

The announcement was made by the state's Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray during his visit to Nandgaon near Nagpur earlier this week. The Minister visited Nandgaon after the villagers drew his attention to the adverse impact caused by the thermal plant and ash pond located near the Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS). "An audit of all power plants in Maharashtra for pollution control measures will be done. Thermal Power Plants not meeting prescribed standards will face decisive action," the minister said.

Nandikesh Sivalingam, Director, Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), said, "Maharashtra is taking a bold step by being one of the first states in the country to consider coal phase down. Given the current overcapacity situation in the state with respect to coal power, it would not only be accelerating climate goals and protecting public health from dirty coal power but will also benefit the state financially." However, he also added a word of caution. "It would be important to have clear time-bound targets that are rooted in the climate emergency and the public health crisis the state is facing," he said.

The power sector in the country relies on coal heavily. According to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) statistics, coal-fired thermal power accounts for as high as 75 per cent or 10,170 MW of the state's current installed capacity of 13,602 MW.

At COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, Prime Minister Modi had declared to achieve Net Zero Target by 2070. Considering the growing need for energy for people in India, India had insisted on 'phasing down' coal consumption rather than 'phasing out'. In that context, this move by the Maharashtra government assumes significance. Given the climate risks associated with coal-fired plants, this is an important step in achieving the energy transition goals of the country.

In its 2021 report, research group Climate Risk Horizons had suggested savings opportunities of up to Rs 75,000 crore over the next decade through the quick retirement of 4,020 MW of old coal power plants across India by 2022.

The Centre had also constituted a Task Force in March 2021 to categorise thermal plants in three categories: on the basis of their location to comply with the emission norms within the time limit specified and work according to the timelines to install FGDs. Flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) is a set of technologies used to remove sulphur dioxide (SO2) before the chimneys of the TTPs release polluted gases into the atmosphere. The categorisation done late last year has meant that the power plants either agree to upgrade technology by spending humongous monies or retire.

"It's encouraging that Maharashtra is examining the issue of a coal phase down. Retrofitting old coal units at Koradi, Khaperkheda, Nasik, and Chandrapur to control air and water pollution will cost thousands of crores and increase electricity costs. On the other hand, a planned phase-down and replacement with cheaper renewable energy and battery storage will reduce the cost of power, address the pollution and health issues residents are suffering from and create new employment opportunities," stated Ashish Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer, Climate Risk Horizons.