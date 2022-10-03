Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Zydus Lifesciences Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Drug

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 11:25 am

Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received the USFDA's final nod to market its generic version of Mirabegron extended-release tablets used to treat overactive bladder, with 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity.

The final approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to the company's US arm Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc is for the tablets of strengths 25 mg and 50 mg, it said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus was one of the first applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA (abbreviated new drugs application) with a paragraph IV certification for Mirabegron extended-release tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg and is therefore eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity for the drug, it added.

Mirabegron is indicated for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, the filing added.

As per IQVIA MAT August 2022 data, Zydus said Mirabegron extended-release tablets 25mg and 50mg had annual sales of USD 2.42 billion in the US. 

Zydus Lifesciences Zydus Mirabegron US Food And Drug Administration Drug
