Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s Son Zain Nadella Passes Away At 26

Nadella, who took over as the CEO of Microsoft in 2014, has been engaged in designing products that can serve individuals with disabilities better.

Satya Nadella took over as Microsoft CEO in 2014.

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 2:03 pm

Zain Nadella, the 26-year-old son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and his wife Anu passed away Monday morning, the CEO notified in an email to the Microsoft employees. Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy. Though the email did not reveal the reason behind his death, Nadella asked his employees to keep the family in prayers. 

Nadella, who took over as the CEO of Microsoft in 2014, has been engaged in designing products that can serve individuals with disabilities better. According to Bloomberg, last year, the Children’s hospital where Zain received his treatment, joined Nadella to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences as part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research. 

Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children's Hospital, wrote in a message to his Board, “Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him.”

Satya Nadella had recently received Padma Bhushan. 

