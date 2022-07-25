Xponentia Capital Mops Up Rs 365 Crore During First Close Of Second Fund

Private equity fund Xponentia Capital Partners has raised Rs 365 crore towards the first close of its second fund, Xponentia Opportunities Fund 2. The company hopes to touch Rs 750 crore at the final close in December 2022 and utilise it for investments in at least nine start-ups.

Xponentia Capital is an India-oriented mid-market private equity firm focusing on buyouts and significant minority transactions in financial and business services, healthcare, consumer and retail. The Mumbai-based company raised its first fund of Rs 351 crore in 2019 and made around eight investments from this fund.

Some companies it invested in from its first fund include Altigreen, Barbeque Nation, Easy Home Finance, Flight Simulation Technique Centre, Medsource and R4Rabbit. Last year, it exited its investments from logistics start-up Spoton Logistics after Delhivery acquired it. It also partially sold its stake in Barbeque Nation in April 2021 after the restaurant chain was listed on the bourses.

Xponentia Capital was founded in 2018 by Ajay Relan, Srinivasan, and Devinjit Singh.