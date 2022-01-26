Women Climate Action Leaders In Mumbai To Receive Mentorship and Guidance

When women make up almost 50 per cent of the world's population, their participation in solving the climate crisis becomes imperative. Last year the Government of Maharashtra and C40 Cities Network - a global network to address climate change - launched the 'Women4Climate' programme. Today, L'Oreal India and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to support the Women4Climate Mumbai Chapter.

Women4Climate is led by the C40 Cities and Fondation L'Oreal initiative in which women from C40 cities can develop and execute actions inspired by the "think local, act global" philosophy.

This partnership will support the Women4Climate Mumbai Chapter, through a mentorship programme. It would connect committed leaders from the public and private sectors, international organisations, and civil society members - with emerging women leaders who are working on climate solutions that will contribute to the city's climate priorities and action plans.

On the occasion, Aditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment, Government of Maharashtra, said, "In our ambition for modernisation, we must remember to strike a balance between development and climate change. For this, we need to break the jargon of climate change, simplify it further, and make every citizen aware of what climate change means to them individually, as a society, and as inhabitants of one planet. I'm confident that with the leadership of the 25 mentees, a set of truly inspirational climate action leaders, we are set to achieve our Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) goals and bring climate action to make it a priority for citizens. Thank you, L'Oréal India, for supporting us in this initiative."



The mentors will hold regular one-to-one meetings with the mentees and will get a chance to enhance their skills. The programme will bring policymakers, citizens, businesses, and community leaders together to co-create an understanding of urban climate challenges and just solutions that address these challenges.

According to Amit Jain, Managing Director, L'Oreal India, "At L'Oreal India, we have sustainability at the very core of our business model. We are honoured to be part of the Women4Climate-Mumbai chapter that focuses on supporting women in accelerating Mumbai city's climate priorities and local climate solutions. By working with C40 Cities, Fondation L'Oreal, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, and the Government of Maharashtra, we are confident that Women4Climate Mumbai Chapter will help in an inclusive and sustainable society."



