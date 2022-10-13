Wipro Lays Out Five-Year Salary Plans for Freshers, Campus Placements

IT giant Wipro, India’s fourth largest IT services company, has laid out a five-year plan for freshers, especially those coming via campus placements. By doing this, Wipro has taken a step to make it clear as to what freshers can expect in their packages in terms of salary structure, annual increments, bonus etc.

Just a day after Wipro announced its September quarter results, the company has ramped up its efforts in the hiring domain. Apart from identifying moonlighters, the company is now laying all sorts of information clear to both its current and future employees.

According to a report in Livemint.com, Wipro’s Chief HR Officer Saurabh Govil said, “We communicated a very clear five-year plan from career and compensation perspective. In the communication in offer letters we said how their salary will progress over the next five years. There is a lot of surety given to them on what is going to happen including the deferred bonus over and above the hikes that will take place.”

While campus placements are a common phenomenon for the IT sector, many companies don’t always lay out such detailed plans in terms of the employees’ career trajectory. In the first half of this financial year, the IT giant also hired about 15,000 new employees, many also via campus placements, Livemint.com mentions.

As per the report, Wipro has also mentioned that it will honour all job offers made to candidates but may conduct the onboarding process in phases. The company’s Chief HR officer Govil also mentioned that the dip in attrition in the third quarter was due to the changing macro environment. The estimates for attrition are expected to be around 20 per cent as the demand-supply gap for all the talent has reduced, the report added.