Want To Work From Home At TCS? Get Ready To Produce A Medical Certificate

The country’s largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has come up with a new announcement for its employees wanting to work from home. According to a Times of India (TOI) report, as work from office culture resumes, TCS has asked its employees to produce a medical certificate, if they want to work from home on medical grounds.

As per the report, TCS’ employees are being referred to the doctors empanelled by the company for validation of their work from home condition on medical grounds. In emails accessed by TOI, the IT giant’s employees have been asked to furnish medical records like diagnosis, treatment and medical certificate from TCS’ team of medical professionals. The team would then certify and suggest if work from home can be permitted to employees, as the same would vary on a case-to-case basis.

The report also mentions that in one of the emails, the HR department of TCS has mentioned that work from home is ‘not encouraged.’ While this was the case in one, in the other email, the HR mentions: “Any non-compliance on or after October 10, 2022 will be viewed seriously and administrative measures including placing you on leave may be applied,” TOI reported.

In addition to this, TCS has also reportedly started tracking the attendance of employees and all those who are not adopting a work from office culture, have been asked to get themselves rostered. More so, while some employees have been reportedly allowed to work from home, they have been encouraged to report to office, if the work needs them to.

While Outlook could not independently verify any of the claims, several companies, especially in the IT sector, are encouraging their employees to resume work from office. As work from home slowly ends, mixed reactions also pour in from different stakeholders