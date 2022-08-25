Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Wallet Involved In Nomad Bridge Attack Moved $7.5 Mln To Another Address, Says Pecksheild

Wallet address connected to Nomad Bridge attack has moved $7.5 million to an unknown wallet address, claims blockchain security company Pecksheild Alert

Crypto Crime
Wallet Involved In Nomad Bridge Attack Moved $7.5 Mln To Another Address, Says Pecksheild .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 3:22 pm

One of the wallets involved in the Nomad bridge attack moved $7.5 million worth of cryptos to an unknown wallet address, blockchain security company Pecksheild Alert has said.

The attackers transferred 103 WBTC, 1,100 ETH, and 3.45 million DAI to an unknown wallet address.

Nomad’s Funds

A few weeks before the hack in April, Coinbase Ventures, OpenSea, Crypto.com Capital, and Polygon participated in a $22.4-million funding round to boost a “security-first cross-chain messaging solution".

On August 5, Nomad launched a reward programme allowing hackers to keep 10 per cent of the stolen assets and return the rest. Nomad said hackers can keep 10 per cent of the assets and return the rest 90 per cent and they would be labelled as "white hat" and not face any legal consequence.

Related stories

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum Up, Stargate Finance (STG) Most Trending Crypto

The London Crypto Reveals Why He Believes Dogecoin Will Soon Lose Steam

Nomad Bridge Loses $200-Mln In Hacking Attack; Markets Unease Over Taiwan, BTC Drops 0.97%

Since the programme’s launch, white hat hackers returned around $36.5 million worth of cryptos to Nomad’s recovery fund wallet, according to blockchain analytics firm Etherscan. Etherscan’s tracker shows that the fund is up 3.10 per cent to $36.4 million in the last 24 hours to 2:30 pm on Thursday.

Nomad is also working with blockchain intelligence company, TRM labs, to track the black hats and recover the stolen funds. NFT company Metagame has also declared to mint an exclusive wizard’s white hat NFT if they return 90 per cent of the stolen funds.

Nomad Bridge Attack

On August 2, hackers stole around $190 million worth of cryptos in the Nomad Bridge attack. The bridge’s function is to make transactions between different blockchains by creating a wrapped version of a coin and binding the coin in a smart contract on another blockchain. For example, wrapped Bitcoin (WBT) that represents Bitcoin on the Ethereum blockchain; theoretically, one BTC is equal to one WBTC.

Nomad Bridge had a vulnerability in its code, due to which, the amount of WBTC token coming out of the bridge was far greater than the amount of BTC entering the bridge. The hacker exploited this vulnerability and drained ERC-20 tokens worth $190 million from Nomad Bridge. It is believed that when the word about the vulnerability spread, many people joined the party in looting Nomad's wallet.

According to an analysis conducted by Coinbase's principal blockchain threat intelligence researcher Peter Kacherginsky and Heidi Wilder, a senior associate of the special investigations team, this month, hundreds of copycats joined the loot by copying the same code used in the hack but changing the target token, token amount, and recipient addresses.

Lazarus Group 

According to the US Treasury Department, the North Korean Hacker group, Lazarus, is behind the hack. The agency has sanctioned the specific ETH wallet addresses connected to the crypto mixer Tornado Cash, which was used by hackers to launder $7.8 million of cryptos.

In a tweet, Nomad said that some funds may be with "white hat" hackers who withdrew the coins to protect themselves when the "black hat" heist was underway.

NFT Bounty

The NFT currently serves only as a trophy, and the first 50 people who return the stolen assets under this reward programme will additionally earn 100 FF tokens, worth around $53, from the Web3 platform Forefront.

Tags

Business Crypto Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Investments Bitcoin Blockchain Blockchain Technology Crypto Crime Crypto Fraud Digital Currency Crypto Assets Cryptos
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

Are We Witnessing Virat Kohli's End In Cricket?

Are We Witnessing Virat Kohli's End In Cricket?