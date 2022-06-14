Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Volvo Car India Sets Up Solar Power Panels At Primary Health Centres In Haryana, UP

The automaker has set up the panels at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in UP, Kheri Kalan in Faridabad and Bhorikalan and Bhangrola in Gurugram districts of Haryana

Volvo’s India Plan - More Locally Assembled Cars, New Car Launches, And Network Expansion

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 2:07 pm

Volvo Car India on Tuesday said it has set up solar power panels at community and primary health centres in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The automaker has set up the panels at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in UP, Kheri Kalan in Faridabad and Bhorikalan and Bhangrola in Gurugram districts of Haryana.

The company said it has plans to extend this initiative to other community health care centres this year.

The four Health Centres now have a combined 50 KW of captive solar power and after consuming power for their needs, these health centres can distribute excess power to the grid, thereby not only making a contribution to sustainable energy but also lower their respective energy bills, the company stated.

"Volvo is committed to sustainability and providing renewable and green energy to these health centres showcases our commitment. We have initially set up solar power plants at three centres and have plans to expand this to other Community Health Centres in these regions," Volvo Cars India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra stated.

These solar power panels lessens the centre's dependency on conventional energy thereby contributing to a lesser carbon footprint and making health services sustainable, he added.

This initiative also reduces the cost of conventional energy as these health centres feed the excess of solar power to the grid, Malhotra said.

The company is committed to being a pure electric car company globally by 2030 and has the ambition to be a climate neutral company by 2040.

Volvo Cars is also aiming by 2025 to reduce overall CO2 lifecycle emissions per car by 40 per cent.
 

