Vladimir Putin Signs Law Banning Crypto Payments, Celsius To Get $439 Million, Bitcoin Up 1%

Vladimir Putin, President, Russia, has signed a law which essentially bans digital security and utility token payments across the nation. This law was approved by the Russian Assembly (Duma) on July 8, 2022, and it adds to a previous Russian law formed in 2020 to ban cryptocurrencies being used to facilitate Russian payments, reported Coindesk.

In other news, Celsius (CEL) is owed $439 million by a private lending platform called EquitiesFirst. According to sources privy to Financial Times, EquitiesFirst is currently repaying $5 million per month and the total debt consists of $361 million in cash and 3,765 Bitcoin (BTC). “EquitiesFirst is in ongoing conversation with our client and both parties have agreed to extend our obligations,” a spokesperson for Celsius told CoinDesk.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 0.44 per cent to $929.36 billion as of 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 14.74 per cent to $61.89 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $20,705.95, higher by 0.92 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was up by 1.92 per cent to $1,218.68.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.52 per cent at $0.4379, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 0.77 per cent at $0.329, Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 0.1 per cent at $236.83, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 0.14 per cent at $37.02, and Polkadot (DOT) was down by 0.02 per cent at $6.72, and



Today’s top gainer was TerraClassicUSD (USTC), which was up by 41.01 per cent at $0.05065. The top loser was Uniswap (UNI), which was down by 4.98 per cent at $6.73.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.09 per cent at $0.06247. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04328. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 1.38 per cent at $0.00001073.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 0.3 per cent to trade at $0.0000003099, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 1.06 per cent at $0.000006189, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) rose 0.11 per cent at $0.008914.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 1.29 per cent at $6,124.34, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 14.05 per cent at $0.0001078. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 3.53 per cent at $19.21, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 4.98 per cent at $6.73, and Aave (AAVE) fell by 3.35 per cent at $88.62.