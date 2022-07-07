Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Vivo Remitted Almost 50% Of Turnover To China To Avoid Getting Taxed In India

ED said an ex-director of Vivo, Bin Lou, left India in 2018 after incorporating a number of companies that are now under its scanner

undefined
Vivo India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 6:19 pm

The ED on Thursday said the Indian arm of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo "remitted" almost 50 per cent of its turnover, which is Rs 62,476 crore, mainly to China in order to avoid paying taxes here.

The federal probe agency also said it has seized funds worth Rs 465 crore kept in 119 bank accounts by various entities, Rs 73 lakh cash and 2 kg gold bars after its pan-India raids that were launched early this week on July 5 against Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd. and its 23 associated companies.

It said an ex-director of Vivo, Bin Lou, left India in 2018 after incorporating a number of companies that are now under its scanner.

Related stories

Raids On Vivo: China Hopes For A 'Truly Fair' Probe In Accordance With Law

ED Conducts Raids Against Vivo, Related Companies In Money Laundering Probe

ED Raids 44 Locations Of Vivo, Other Chinese Mobile Companies

It alleged that "employees of Vivo India, including some Chinese nationals, did not cooperate with the search proceedings and tried to abscond, remove and hide digital devices which were retrieved by the search teams." 

Tags

Business National Vivo Vivo Vivo Vivo Smartphones Vivo India Chinese Companies In India Oppo Smartphones Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate (ED)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points