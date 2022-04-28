Vedanta on Thursday reported its net profit at Rs 7,261 crore for the March quarter, down 5 per cent from Rs 7,628 crore in the same quarter last year.

The revenue from operations climbed to Rs 39,342, up 41.14 per cent from Rs 27,874 crore in the year ago quarter.

The company’s board of directors also approved the first interim dividend of Rs 31.5 per equity share for FY23 amounting to Rs 11,710 crore.

Vedanta said it achieved the highest ever consolidated EBITDA of Rs 13,768 crore in the fourth quarter, higher by 51% year-on-year and 26% quarter-on-quarter. The growth was mainly due to higher sales volume, supportive commodity prices and operational efficiencies despite higher Cost of production amidst input commodity inflation.

Net debt during the quarter was Rs 20,979 crore, down by Rs 6,590 crore since 31st Dec 2021.

Vedanta's shares on Thursday were down 0.35% to close at Rs 411.20 apiece on NSE.