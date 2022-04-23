Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

US Discourages India's Reliance On Russia For Defence Needs: Pentagon

The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the US State Department Counsellor Derek Chollet (CAATSA) for the purchase of a batch of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia

US Discourages India's Reliance On Russia For Defence Needs: Pentagon
The Pentagon building AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 11:54 am

The US discourages India to rely on Russia for its defence needs, the Pentagon has said.

In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems to ramp up its air defence, despite a warning from the then Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

Related stories

Rescue Countries Facing Debt Stress In These Uncertain Times: FM To World Bank

The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the US State Department Counsellor Derek Chollet (CAATSA) for the purchase of a batch of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia. 

"We've been very clear with India as well as other nations that we don't want to see them rely on Russia for defence needs. We've been nothing but honest about that and discouraging that," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a news conference here on Friday.

"At the same time, we also value the defence partnership that we have with India. And as was evidenced a week ago, we're looking at ways to improve that going forward. That's going to continue because it matters and it's important,” he said.

"India is a provider of security in the region and we value that,” Kirby said. 

US State Department Counsellor Derek on Thursday said the Biden administration is very much eager to work with India as it diversifies its defence capabilities and defence suppliers.
 

Tags

Business India-US Relations Pentagon Indian Defence Needs India Defence Requirements S400 Missile Russia Defence Equipment US State Department S-400 Triumf Air Defence Missile Systems
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat