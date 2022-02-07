Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Truecaller, Global Android Manufacturers Partner To Preload App In Key Markets

With the latest version of Truecaller pre-installed on several world-leading smartphone makers, consumers can be up and running with Truecaller within seconds of setting up their new phone.

Truecaller aims to work with as many smartphone makers as possible in future.

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 7:51 pm

Truecaller on Monday said it has partnered with multiple global Android smartphone manufacturers to preload the app on phones in key markets such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Latin America. The global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, further said it aims to cover over 100 million new Android smartphones in several markets over the next two years.

Truecaller is platform agnostic and aims to work with as many smartphone makers as possible in future.

In a statement, Truecaller said it has joined hands with multiple world-leading global Android smartphone manufacturers to preload the Truecaller app on smartphones in key markets. 

These markets include India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Latin America.

"With the latest version of Truecaller pre-installed on several world-leading smartphone makers, consumers can be up and running with Truecaller within seconds of setting up their new phone," Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller said.

The latest move is in line with Truecaller's global ambitions to make the app widely available, and also aims to make it easier to use for millions of new users.

"Although these pre-installs do not automatically generate a new active user on Truecaller, it is an important step to allow more consumers to discover and benefit from the features of Truecaller," Mamedi said.

Truecaller has more than 220 million active users in India. The country has over 450 million smartphone users. 

"This number is expected to grow to over 700 million smartphone users in the coming three years. During the last two years, our market penetration has grown from 35 per cent to almost 50 per cent and we see great potential with these kinds of partnerships to scale this even faster”, Mamedi said.

While Truecaller will be pre-installed on the smartphone from the factory, consumers are free to exercise their choice of using the app, with no guarantee of a new active user from start, the statement noted. 

