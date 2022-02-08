Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

TRAI Begins Open House Discussion On 5G Spectrum Auction

The spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022, to facilitate the rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022-23, by private telecom providers.

TRAI Begins Open House Discussion On 5G Spectrum Auction
The government expects TRAI to give its recommendations on the 5G spectrum, by March.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 6:12 pm

TRAI Chairman P D Vaghela on Tuesday termed the consultation paper on the 5G spectrum auction as a "watershed in the history of telecom" as the regulator embarked on the last phase of industry-wide deliberation through open house discussions, ahead of finalising its views on crucial aspects such as pricing of radio waves.

The government expects the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to give its recommendations on the 5G spectrum, by March. The spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022, to facilitate the rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022-23, by private telecom providers.

As the country gears up for the mega auction, the industry has made an aggressive pitch for lowering spectrum pricing.

In his opening remarks during the TRAI Open House Discussion conducted virtually on Tuesday, Vaghela said, "This consultation paper is watershed in the history of the telecom and we are conscious of this fact."

Vaghela urged stakeholders to participate in Tuesday's discussion to support their suggestions with evidence and best practices.

Telecom regulator, TRAI, in November-end had released a detailed consultation paper to discuss threadbare the modalities for auction of spectrum across multiple bands, including pricing, quantum and other conditions -- preparing the groundwork for upcoming 5G auctions.

TRAI's comprehensive consultation paper runs into 207 pages and throws up 74 questions for industry-wide discussion, touching on crucial aspects like valuation and reserve price of spectrum, including 5G, quantum of the spectrum, block size, eligibility conditions for participation in the auction, roll-out obligations, spectrum cap, and surrender of the spectrum.

Norms will also be worked out for new frequencies such as 526-698 MHz and millimetre band, that is 24.25 - 28.5 GHz, in addition to bands such as 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz. 

Tags

Business National Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI) 5G Technology 5G Mobile Network 5G Spectrum Auction Telecom Sector
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

NINL Employees' Payscale Revision, Pension To Be Decided Post Disinvestment: Government

NINL Employees' Payscale Revision, Pension To Be Decided Post Disinvestment: Government

CoinDCX Claims To Have More Than One Crore Users; Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise

RBI Begins 3 Day Monetary Policy Meet To Decide On Key Rates, Policy Resolution

Bharti Airtel Net Profit Declines 2.8% To Rs 830 Crore In December Quarter

Binance Signs Memorandum of Understanding With YG Entertainment Inc.

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues