Tier II And III Cities To Be Growth Drivers Over The Next 2 years: Sundaram Home Finance

Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Sundaram Home Finance has pegged tier II and III cities to be the growth drivers over the next few years and has drawn up plans to recruit 200 people in the southern market, company Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan has said.

Real Estate

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 12:49 pm

Sundaram Home Finance has pegged tier II and III cities to be the growth drivers over the next few years and has drawn up plans to recruit 200 people in the southern market,  company Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan has said. The company was bullish on the long term prospects of the real estate sector, he stated.

"The  housing market will continue to remain resilient and grow this year, flagged by a strong underlying end user demand and growth of smaller cities. The housing demand will see reasonable growth in 2022 and return to the pre-pandemic levels", he told PTI. According to him, the city-headquartered company has seen a growth spike in disbursements month on month in the last six months that is comparable with the numbers registered in the pre-pandemic period.  

The residential market has gathered momentum post second wave and buyers have been back exploring several options. There is renewed confidence among the buyers and the general buoyancy in the market is reflected by the number of new projects, he said. To a query, he said the Covid-19 pandemic has altered the way one lives, works and learns.

