Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calls New NFT Feature of Twitter

Tesla CEO and Dogecoin supporter Elon Musk called the new feature of Twitter "annoying" which allows users to showcase non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as their profile pictures. He further tweeted, "Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?"

This is annoying pic.twitter.com/KAkDl29CTX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022

In the meantime, the price of Bitcoin was down by 8.81 per cent and was trading at $38,586.50 at 6:00 pm, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.32 per cent, down by 0.17 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,814.36, with a rise of 10.32 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 9.32 per cent over the same period and was trading at $419.75. Solana (SOL) down by 13.30 per cent to $118.33 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 10.88 per cent to $1.20.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have plunged in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin was down by 8.47 per cent while trading at $0.1504 at 6:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 10.37 per cent and was trading at $0.00002475, Dogelon Mars fell by 12.81 per cent and was trading at $0.000001039, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.01719 and recorded a fall of 6.67 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $1.83 trillion, registering a decrease of 7.87 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $105.90 billion, up by 112.54 per cent.

Project X Nodes (PXT) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 495.43 per cent; it was trading at $17.69 at 6:00 pm. On the other hand, Covid Slice(COVID19) witnessed maximum loss, falling 99.97 per cent; it was trading at $0.000223.

Latest Update

South Korea has revealed a long-term road map to foster its metaverse industry, with the ambition of becoming the world’s fifth-largest market in the next five years, IANS news agency reported.

As per the plan, South Korea will promote at least 220 metaverse companies with sales volumes of more than 5 billion won ($4.2 million) and create a “metaverse academy" this year to nurture 40,000 local experts by 2026, IANS quoted ICT and Science Ministry.