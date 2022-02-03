Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

TCS To Expand US Operations; Add 1,000 Employees By 2023

TCS will also grow the reach of its STEM and computer science education programmes in New Jersey by 25 per cent, expanding teacher training and student programmes.

TCS To Expand US Operations; Add 1,000 Employees By 2023
TCS' Edison Business Center serves more than 100 customers in New Jersey.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 7:15 pm

India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday said it will expand operations in New Jersey by hiring about 1,000 additional employees by 2023 to meet the growing needs of customers to digitally transform their businesses.

To support a pipeline of local IT talent for the state, TCS will also grow the reach of its STEM and computer science education programmes in New Jersey by 25 per cent, expanding teacher training and student programmes, the company said in a statement. 

The term STEM refers to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"TCS to expand STEM education programs in New Jersey and add 1,000 new employees by 2023," the company statement said.

TCS' Edison Business Center, one of 30 company facilities in the US, serves more than 100 customers in New Jersey. 

The company has more than 3,700 employees in the state, who provide IT and consulting services across industries, leveraging technologies -- such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and enterprise software. 

"We are thrilled to have Tata Consultancy Services expand its footprint in New Jersey and invest in our future workforce by expanding its STEM education programs,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.

Commenting on the expansion drive, Surya Kant, Chairman of North America, TCS, noted that New Jersey is an important technology hub for TCS, and added "we are excited to be a part of its growing reputation as a centre of innovation".

Tags

Business National TCS Tata Consultancy Services
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

16,798-km National Highways Under PPP Mode; 331 Fee Plazas Operational Now, Says Nitin Gadkari

16,798-km National Highways Under PPP Mode; 331 Fee Plazas Operational Now, Says Nitin Gadkari

Cryptocurrency Will Never Be A Legal Tender, Says Finance Secretary

#Reducecryptotax Trends On Twitter A Day After Budget 2022; Bitcoin Falls Over 5%  

Mahindra Finance Aims To Bring Net NPA Below 4% By March

Adani Power Reports December Quarter Profit At Rs 218.49 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Yemanja Feast Day: Uruguans Flock To The Beach To Pay Ode To Sea Goddess

A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Gets 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth