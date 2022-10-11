TCS Hires 20,000 Freshers in September Quarter, Says All Job Offers ‘Honoured’

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest IT company has informed shareholders on its latest job offers and hiring process. TCS said that in Q2FY23 or the July-September quarter, the company has hired 20,000 freshers out of 35,000 job offers it made in the first half of this fiscal year.

The company’s statement of hiring numbers clearly said that the IT giant has ‘honoured’ all job offers made, especially to the freshers.

In a statement, TCS Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad said, “Our investments in capacity building and organic talent development have allowed us to substantially grow our business ahead of headcount addition this quarter. We believe our quarterly annualized attrition has peaked in Q2 and should see it taper down from this point, while compensation expectations of experienced professionals moderate.”

While the company had announced a hiring target of 40,000 for FY23, till now, it has reportedly not set fresh targets for the next quarter. According to media reports, TCS expects to hire nearly 10,000 to 12,000 more employees but will decide on these targets only after Q3 results.

In comparison, TCS hired 43,000 freshers in the first half of FY22. While the overall hiring numbers, for the whole year were over 1 lakh, this time, it has decided to keep the mentioned numbers and achieve them.

According to a report in ETNow, the net addition for TCS in September quarter was 9,840 employees. While this number took the total headcount to cross the 6 lakh mark, in the year ago period, the company’s net addition stood at 19,690 employees.

On Monday, TCS announced its September quarter results. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10,465, which was 8.41 per cent higher compared to same period last year.