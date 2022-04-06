Tata Neu: You Can Start Using Tata Group's 'Super App' From Tomorrow

Tata Group’s "super app" called Tata Neu is set to launch on Android and iOS on April 7.

The all-in-one app from the conglomerate offers a bouquet of services such as payments, content streaming, shopping, travel bookings, groceries, etc.

Tata Neu app is set to take on the likes of Amazon, Jio and Google with 10-15 million visits even before its launch for everyone.

From ecommerce to digital payments, food delivery to travel bookings, and more, the ‘super app’ wants to be your go-to. The company made the announcement through a teaser image on the app’s Google Play Store page.

The app will soon have two more brands—Air India and Vistara—on the platform, Business Standard reported on Wednesday.

The Neu app is currently under testing for employees of the Tata Group.

On its Play Store page, the app’s description reads: “Consume cutting-edge digital content, make payments, manage your finances, plan your next holiday or perhaps just your next meal – there’s lots to explore and experience in the world of Tata Neu”.

Tata says that users will get benefits in the form of NeuCoins. “Each brand on Tata Neu is connected by a common reward called NeuCoins, which can be earned across all brands online and at physical locations and can be used similarly as well.”

The company has said that users will get offers from Tata Group owned brands including Westside, AirAsia India, bigbasket, Croma, Tata CLiQ, IHCL.

Users will also be able to send money to their contacts directly to their bank account using Tata Pay UPI.

Earlier in March, media reports revealed that Tata Digital was in talks with the National Payments Council of India (﻿NPCI﻿) to operate as a third-party provider of UPI payments.