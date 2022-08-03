Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open With Marginal Gains

Bharti Airtel, Reliance, and Tata Steel were among the top gainers on the Sensex

undefined
File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 9:33 am

The key benchmark indices opened with marginal gains on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex gained 138 points to open at 58,289.21 while the Nifty 23 points to open at 17,368.9. 

Bharti Airtel, Reliance, and Tata Steel were among the top gainers on the Sensex.

Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed in trade. Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.1 per cent, whereas Nifty SmallCap 100 surged 0.3 per cent.

Related stories

Nomad Bridge Loses $200-Mln In Hacking Attack; Markets Unease Over Taiwan, BTC Drops 0.97%

Earnings, Macro Data, RBI Interest Rate Decision To Drive Markets This Week: Analysts

In early morning deals on Wednesday, SGX Nifty is quoting 51 points higher at 17,377.

Meanwhile, Rupee falls 22 paise to 78.75 against the US dollar in early trade.

On Tuesday, Dow Jones closed 1.23 per cent south, Nasdaq went off 0.16 per cent, S&P 500 shed 0.67 per cent whereas Small Cap 2000 added 0.18 per cent. 

In early morning deals on Wednesday, Japanese Nikkei is up by 0.54 per cent, Hong Kong's Heng Seng is down by 2.36 per cent whereas Chinese Shanghai is trading flat around its previous close.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought Rs 825.18 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought Rs 117.79 crore worth of shares on August 2, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Tags

Business National Stock Markets Stock Market Crash US Stock Markets Asian Stock Market Stock Markets News Stock Market Updates
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?