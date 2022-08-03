Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open With Marginal Gains

The key benchmark indices opened with marginal gains on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex gained 138 points to open at 58,289.21 while the Nifty 23 points to open at 17,368.9.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance, and Tata Steel were among the top gainers on the Sensex.

Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed in trade. Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.1 per cent, whereas Nifty SmallCap 100 surged 0.3 per cent.

In early morning deals on Wednesday, SGX Nifty is quoting 51 points higher at 17,377.

Meanwhile, Rupee falls 22 paise to 78.75 against the US dollar in early trade.

On Tuesday, Dow Jones closed 1.23 per cent south, Nasdaq went off 0.16 per cent, S&P 500 shed 0.67 per cent whereas Small Cap 2000 added 0.18 per cent.

In early morning deals on Wednesday, Japanese Nikkei is up by 0.54 per cent, Hong Kong's Heng Seng is down by 2.36 per cent whereas Chinese Shanghai is trading flat around its previous close.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought Rs 825.18 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought Rs 117.79 crore worth of shares on August 2, as per provisional data available on the NSE.