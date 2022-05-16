Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Higher

The key benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Monday as indicated by global cues.

At 9:17 a.m., the Sensex was up 32 points at 52,946 while the Nifty was up 14 points at 15,845.

About 1545 shares have advanced, 479 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged.

Eleven out of 30 Sensex stocks open in a positive zone; Ultratech Cement, NTPC, Powergrid, Dr Reddy were among the major losers on the 30-stock index, down up to 5.3 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, L&T, Maruti, Titan, M&M were among the major gainers, rising up to 1.2 per cent.

The broader index, BSE Mid Cap and SmallCap were up marginally 0.3 per cent higher.

Sectorally, Nifty Bank, Auto, Financials, were major gainers, with up to 1.04 per cent gain. On the other hand, Nifty Consumer, Healthcare were major laggards.

Meanwhile, Ambuja Cements and ACC rose 3 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, after Adani group announced entering an agreement with Holcim to buy its stake in the two companies.

Earlier, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 88 points, or 0.56 per cent, higher at 15,860.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday.

Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday after Wall Street rebounded. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.23 per cent, or 325.72 points, to 26,753.37 at the open. Hong Kong equities opened higher on Monday, the Hang Seng rose 1.17 per cent, or 232.76 points, to 20,131.53. The Shanghai Composite Index saw a slight increase of 0.53 per cent, or 16.27 points, to 3,100.55, while the Shenzhen Composite rose 0.75 per cent, ot 14.45 points, to 1,945.90.

Wall Street stocks rallied on Friday; the Nasdaq Composite Index led the major indices, winning 3.8 per cent to close at 11,805.00. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.5 per cent to end the day at 32,196.66, while the broad-based S&P 500 jumped 2.4 per cent to 4,023.89.

