Stock Market Today: Sensex Up 400 Points, Nifty Above 17,450

The key benchmark indices were in positive territory on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex was up 420.04 points to 58,392 and the NSE Nifty marginally up 127.35 points to 17,440.25 in early trade.

Barring Bharti Airtel (-0.44%), all stocks were in positive territory with Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Tech Mahindra emerging as major gainers, with up to 3.19 per cent gains.

Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged up to 0.9 per cent.

All sectors opened in green zone with Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Energy indices rising over 1 per cent each.

Meanwhile, the rupee gained 4 paise to 79.87 against US dollar in early trade.

Earlier, SGX Nifty was trading flat and the index was quoting 17,410, 29 points higher from its Monday close.

Major Asian stocks traded mixed at open on Tuesday following as the traders looked to claw some gains after a steep sell off in the previous session, whereas fears of inflation curbed the gains. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading 0.47 per cent lower.