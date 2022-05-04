Indices Open With Marginal Gains; Nifty Nears 17,100

The benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Wednesday. Sensex gained 64 points to open at 57,040 while Nifty rose marginally to 17,096.60.

Sixteen of the 30 sensex stocks opened in green with Powergrid, NTPC, Kotak Bank, and Wipro among major gainers. Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy, Sunpharma, and Titan were among major losers.

The broader markets, meanwhile, opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.5 per cent higher.

Britannia, Power Grid Corp, ONGC, NTPC, and infosys were the major gainers on the NSE with up to 4.5 per cent rise.

About 1502 shares have advanced, 486 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.

Sectorally, Nifty Metals, Healthcare, Pharma, and consumer durable stocks were leading losses, down up to a per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Realty, Nifty Bank, and IT were major gainers.

US stocks slightly rose on Tuesday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.48 per cent, the Dow Jones gained 0.20 per cent, and Nasdaq added 0.22 per cent.

Asian stocks were mixed in early trades on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.68% as shares of Tencent and Alibaba both declined around 2% each. The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.1% while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.19%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded little changed.

Markets in Japan and mainland China are closed on Wednesday for holidays.

Oil prices also rose this morning after data showed a decline in US crude and fuel stockpiles. Brent crude futures were up 0.7 per cent to $105.7 a barrel and WTI futures rose 0.8 per cent to $103.2 a barrel.