Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Startup Toothsi Raises $9 million In Funding From Stride Ventures, Others

Clinical beauty tech startup Toothsi on Friday said it has raised $9 million (over Rs 65 crore) in a debt funding round led by Stride Ventures.

Startup Toothsi Raises $9 million In Funding From Stride Ventures, Others
Cropped view of businesspeople shaking hands with each other -

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 1:02 pm

The company, which offers at-home smile makeover services, such as dental alignment, said it plans to invest in technological advancements, geographical expansion and brand building. Currently, it is present in 11 cities across the country.
"We aim to leverage our health tech doctor directed platform to provide Indians the opportunity to improve their appearance and feel more confident in social situations. Our partnership with Stride Ventures will enable us to reach new heights and enhance customer experience," Toothsi co-founder and CEO Arpi Mehta said in a statement.
Stride Ventures founder and Managing Partner Ishpreet Singh Gandhi said the partnership with toothsi is the company's latest endeavour towards engaging with more new-age healthcare startups. 

Toothsi had raised $5 million in Series A funding in January last year from Think Investments -- a San Francisco-based hedge fund, the family office of JM Financial's Nimesh Kampani, Siddharth Shah, co-founder and CEO at API Holdings (Ascent Health), and Ramakant Sharma, co-founder and COO of Livspace. 
Later in the same year, it had raised $20 million in Series B funding from Eight Roads Ventures, Think Investments, and Mankekar Family Office, the company said

Tags

Business Investments
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Covid-19 Related Data Of 20,000 Indians Leaked Online

Covid-19 Related Data Of 20,000 Indians Leaked Online

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 Net Profit Surges 3% To Rs 124.73 Crore

FedEx Starts Electric Vehicle Trials In India

SBI Life Profit Jumps 56% To Rs 364 Crore In Q3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East