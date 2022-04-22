Snoop Dogg May Farm Digital Weed In Metaverse;SHIB Bans User For Drawing Hitler’s Swastika

Rapper Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus are set to farm ‘digital weed’ in the mafia themed metaverse project MOBLAND. A limited collection of Snoop Dogg branded digital weed farm non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and exclusive content from his son will be available for the users.

In other news, Shiba Inu (SHIB) developers have banned individuals for propagating a hate symbol in SHIB: The Metaverse. The user drew a swastika symbol similar to the one used by Hitler in Nazi Germany in Shiba Inu Metaverse.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market cap decreased by 2.53 per cent to $1.88 trillion at 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was up by 17.09 per cent to $106.65 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $40,531.27, lower by 2.66 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was also trading lower by 2.87 per cent at $3,003.30.

Dear #ShibArmy,



Please take a moment to review the following guidelines. The safety of our community, and partners is our highest priority.



A small update to our Metaverse and the actions that will be taken for creating a negative environment within the space. pic.twitter.com/4tBD3tx6Ww — SHIB: The Metaverse (@ShibTheMV) April 19, 2022

“Bitcoin is currently trading above $40,000. The market leader's momentum is improving, and upside toward $47,000-$50,000 can be expected. Following Bitcoin, Ether and other major altcoins are in the red as well,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.17 per cent at $0.9164, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 3.59 per cent at $0.7209, Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 2.7 per cent at $409.77, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 3.88 per cent at $102.49, and Polkadot (DOT) was down by 5.11 per cent at $18.33.

Today’s top gainer was MOVE Network (MOVD), which was up by 1172.23 per cent at $0.04709. The top loser was MOVEI COIN

(MOVE), which was down by 99 per cent at $0.0000002578.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 3.08 per cent at $0.1365. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04067. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 2.14 per cent at $0.00002446.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 10.06 per cent to trade at $0.0000009793, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 5.28 per cent at $0.00002691, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was down by 2.41 cent at $0.01897.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 1.92 per cent at $18,849.24. Terra (LUNA) was trading with a loss of 1.76 per cent at $92.47, Avalanche (AVAX) lost 3.32 per cent at $76.17, Uniswap (UNI) was down by 5.62 per cent to trade at $8.95, and Aave (AAVE) fell 5.32 per cent to trade at $177.58.

Latest Update

“My son showed me the importance of collaboration with MOBLAND to introduce the first-ever digital weed farms as NFTs. There is a paradigm shift happening here, and I want to be at the forefront of this,” said Snoop Dogg, reported FX Empire.

On the birth anniversary (20th April) of Adolf Hitler, a SHIB metaverse user drew a picture of Nazi Germany’s Swastika. The Shiba Inu developers contended that they are against any kind of hate propaganda and have hence taken the necessary action. “SHIB: The Metaverse will place the wallet identifying the [hate symbol] violation on a blacklist, meaning it will never be able to participate in any and all areas of the platform,” the developers said in a statement on Twitter.