Shiprocket Acquires Arvind Ltd's Omuni For Rs 200 Crore

Logistics technology platform Shiprocket has acquired Omuni, the omnichannel technology business of the textile manufacturer Arvind Internet, for Rs 200 crore. Founded in 2014, Omuni's software as a service (SaaS) allows brands to unify inventory, order, catalogue, content, pricing, logistics and data management across physical and digital storefronts. As a growing number of retailers opt for an omnichannel retail strategy, Shiprocket claimed this acquisition would facilitate quick and efficient deliveries of shipments from the nearest store or warehouse.

Saahil Goel, Co-founder, and CEO of Shiprocket said, "Omuni's SaaS products will allow us to unify inventory, order, catalogue, content, pricing, and data across physical and digital storefronts for the best possible e-commerce experience for customers. Together, we aim to redefine e-commerce logistics through omnichannel retail enablement."

Omuni is the latest buy in Shiprocket's shopping cart. In June, the company acquired a majority stake in logistics tech startup Pickrr for approximately $200 million. This is in addition to acquiring Wigzo, Glaucus, and Rocketbox, and the startup is reportedly having talks to acquire Shyplite's Indian operations. Last year, it had raised $185 million in a Series E round co-led by Zomato and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek.

Established in 2017, Shiprocket started as a DIY technology stack focusing on social sellers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). With over 17 courier partners on board, it enables shipping across 29,000 pin codes in India and 220 destinations worldwide. The company claimed to work with over 2.5 lakh sellers who generate more than $2.5 billion GMV annually. It added that it delivers packets to more than 70 million consumers annually and is growing transactions 2.5-3 times year on year.