Shiba Inu Up 8%, Terra Luna Delisted From Indian Exchanges; Emirates May Start Accepting Bitcoin

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 0.73 per cent to $1.28 trillion as of 8.40 pm. However, the global crypto volume was down by a massive 118.14 per cent to $98.19 billion as per Coinmarketcap data. Shiba Inu and Solana and some others jumped, but coins like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were trading lower.

Meanwhile, Terra (LUNA) was delisted from several Indian crypto exchanges amid severe volatility. Read more about it here.



In other news, Adel Ahmed Al-Redha, chief operating officer (COO), Emirates airline, said in an international travel show event that the airline plans to enable Bitcoin as a payment option and start a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and metaverse world in the coming months.

Was in a no-phone meeting for 2hrs. At least, there is progress.



Luna blockchain resumed, no more minting.



And deposits, withdrawals and trading resumed. Trading is important for existing holders.



Please do NOT buy a coin just because trading is on. DYOR! EXTREME caution! — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 13, 2022



Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $29,617.72, lower by 1.09 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was down by 0.24 per cent to $2,047.32.

"Bitcoin has returned slightly toward the $30,000, currently trading at about $29,000. Momentum signals remain negative and technical indicators show limited sign of upside. Investors are seeking refuge with stablecoins, additional volatility can be expected in the market," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 4.83 per cent at $0.5518, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 3.49 per cent at $0.4684, Solana (SOL) was trading with a huge gain of 12.87 per cent at $52.94, and Polkadot (DOT) was up by 15.3 per cent at $10.78. Binance Coin (BNB) was, however, down by 1.11 per cent at $294.74,

Today’s top gainer was SafeFloki (SFK), which was up by 544.92 per cent at $0.0000000001196. The top loser was Sweet SOL

(SSOL), which was down by 99.7 per cent at $0.00000003166.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 2.13 per cent at $0.09043. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.1135. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 8.4 per cent at $0.00001324.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 6.79 per cent to trade at $0.0000005411, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 10.84 per cent at $0.000008155 and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was up by 19.29 cent at $0.007128.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 1.46 per cent at $10,067.72, and Terra (LUNA) was trading with a loss of 96.37 per cent at $0.0002187. Avalanche (AVAX), however, was up by 2.44 per cent at $32.85, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 5.88 per cent at $5.26 and Aave (AAVE) by 4.26 per cent at $84.35.

Latest Update

United Arab Emirates-based Emirates Airline will reportedly hire additional staff for its latest metaverse and NFT venture, said Al-Redha. He also told Arab News that the airline plans to use blockchain to trace airline records. “With the metaverse, you will be able to transform your whole processes — whether it is in operation, training, sales on the website, or complete experience — into a metaverse type application, but more importantly, making it interactive," he said.