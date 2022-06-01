Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Anonymous Developer Ryoshi Quits Crypto World; Shiba Inu Down 4%

Ryoshi has deleted all his Tweets, and in a Medium post, has announced his departure from the crypto world. Meanwhile, the global crypto market paused its upward momentum after gaining for two straight days.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 9:47 am

Shiba Inu’s anonymous developer Ryoshi announced his departure from the crypto world in a farewell note on Medium, leaving everyone shocked in the community,  including Shytoshi Kusama, a lead developer in the Shiba Inu network.

Ryoshi said in his farewell note on Medium: “I am not important, and one day, I will be gone without notice. Take the SHIBA and journey upwards frens.”

Meanwhile, the global crypto market capitalisation went down by 0.92 per cent to $1.31 trillion as of 8.50 am IST. The global crypto volume was down by 4.81 per cent to $86.43 billion as per Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $31,744.99, higher by 0.11 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 3.38 per cent to $1,930.47. 

“Bitcoin continued its brief rebound on Tuesday, temporarily, trading slightly below $32,000 at the moment. Ether and other major altcoins are trading in the red. Buyers are reacting to oversold conditions, upside in the market leader will most likely be limited.“ says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.76 per cent at $0.6043, while Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 2.77 per cent at $0.4102, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 5.72 per cent at $45.13, while Polkadot (DOT) was down by 3.71 per cent at $10.19, and Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 0.38 per cent at $320.27.

Today’s top gainer was Metacyber (METAC), which was up by 785.34 per cent at $0.0000001152. The top loser was TNC Coin (TNC), which was down by 83.86 per cent at $0.000613. 

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 2.12 per cent at $0.08563. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.05861. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 3.87 per cent at $0.00001164.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 2.91 per cent to trade at $0.0000004882, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 0.5 per cent at $0.000009958, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 0.59 per cent at $0.005773. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 4.26 per cent at $8,062.86, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a loss of 10.44 per cent at $0.0001155. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 9.05 per cent at $25.84, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 0.26 per cent at $5.60, and Aave (AAVE) fell by 3.42 per cent at $113.27.

