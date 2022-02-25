Sensex, Nifty Snap 7-Day Losing Streak On Fresh Sanctions On Russia

The Indian equity benchmarks snapped their seven-day losing streak on Friday after US President Joe Biden hit back Thursday against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, unleashing robust new sanctions, ordering the deployment of thousands of additional troops to NATO ally Germany and declaring that America would stand up to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were among the top movers in the Sensex. The Sensex rose as much as 1,654 points and Nifty 50 index moved above its important psychological level of 16,700.

The Sensex advanced 1,329 points to close at 55,858 and Nifty 50 index advanced 410 points or 2.53 per cent to close at 16,658.

Asian shares rose Friday after U.S. stocks recovered toward the end of a wild trading day, as the world, including President Joe Biden, slapped sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

