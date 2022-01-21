Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Move Sharply Lower Dragged By Losses In Infosys, HDFC Bank

Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were top drags on the Sensex.

Sensex, Nifty Move Sharply Lower Dragged By Losses In Infosys, HDFC Bank
-

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 3:02 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks moved sharply lower on Friday dragged by losses in index heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank amid weak global cues. The Sensex fell as much as 844 points and Nifty 50 index dropped below its important psychological level of 17,550.

As of 3:01 pm, the Sensex dropped 617 points to 58,847 and Nifty 50 index tumbled 202 points to 17,555.

Asian share markets and U.S. futures fell on Friday, after U.S. stocks took a knock overnight, hurt by lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei slid 1.66 per cent. Oil prices fell sharply and were on track for their first weekly loss this year.

Overnight, The Nasdaq dropped late in the U.S. session, to close 1.3 per cent lower, as investors anxiously await the Fed's policy meeting next week for details on how it intends to tackle inflation.

Nasdaq futures were down 1 per cent in Asian trading, hurt by Netflix Inc forecasting weak first-quarter subscriber growth after the close, news agency Reuters reported.

Back home, selling pressure was broad-based as all the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's nearly 2 per cent decline. Nifty Pharma, Realty, Healthcare, Private Bank, Metal, Information Technology, Financial Services and Bank indices also fell over 1 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also facing selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 0.95 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.84 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was top Nifty loser, the stock fell nearly 2 per cent to Rs 1,856. Titan, Shree Cements, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Cipla, State Bank of India, Wipro, HDFC Life, ICICI Bank and SBI Life also fell between 1-3 per cent.

On the flipside, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Bharat Petroleum, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp and Asian Paints were among the notable gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,781 shares were declining while 1,108 were advancing on the BSE.
 

Tags

Business Sensex Nifty Global Stock Market Crash
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Covid-19 Related Data Of 20,000 Indians Leaked Online

Covid-19 Related Data Of 20,000 Indians Leaked Online

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 Net Profit Surges 3% To Rs 124.73 Crore

FedEx Starts Electric Vehicle Trials In India

SBI Life Profit Jumps 56% To Rs 364 Crore In Q3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East