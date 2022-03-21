Sensex Down At 57,676; Nifty Below 17,300 Amid Weak Global Clues

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading on a choppy note amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis as well as an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Sensex declined as much as 57,600 points and the Nifty 50 index was trading below 17,300.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex gained 1,024 points to end at 57,683, while the NSE Nifty gained over 311.7 points to settle at 17,287.

Asian markets were trading cautiously on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.09 per cent, whereas Singapore’s KOSPI declined 0.27 per cent. At 9:28 am, the Sensex was up 122 points at 57,985, and the Nifty 50 Index was trading at 17,324.

On Friday, after the talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the S&P 500 surged 1.17 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq composite rose 2.05 per cent.

Back home, the stocks of auto, IT, media, metal, pharma, realty, healthcare and consumer durables were witnessing moderate buying games. The Nifty Midcap 50 index was up 0.30 per cent at 8,032, whereas the Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.48 per cent at 29,118. Hindalco, Maruti, Wipro, ONGC, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers. Asian paint, Grasim, Powergrid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Britannia were the top losers.