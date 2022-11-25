Friday, Nov 25, 2022
SEBI Bars HRSA, Its Proprietor From Securities Market For 6 Months

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 8:16 am

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday barred Heaven Research Security Advisory (HRSA) and its proprietor from securities markets for six months for providing investment advisory services without authorisation.
     
According to a Sebi order, the entities were engaged in investment advisory services without obtaining a certificate of registration from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), thereby violating the IA (Investment Advisers) regulations.
     
The noticees collected Rs 19.50 lakh during November 2016-2019, Sebi said in the final order.
     
Sebi has directed the noticees to refund the money collected within three months received from the clients as fees in respect of their investment advisory activities, according to the order.
     
Also, the regulator barred the noticee from the securities markets for a period of six months or till the expiry of six months from the date of completion of refund to clients/ investors, whichever is later.
     
In addition, they shall not undertake investment advisory services or any activity in the securities markets without obtaining a certificate of Sebi, either directly or indirectly, during or after the expiry of the debarment period, the order said.
    
Meanwhile, in a separate order, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 14 lakh on four entities for violating market norms in the matter of Jump Networks Ltd (formerly, Iris Mediaworks Ltd; now, WinPro Industries Ltd). 
 

Business Securities And Exchange Board Of India SEBI Capital Markets Securities Markets
