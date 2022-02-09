Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
SBI Partners With NSE Academy; Launches 5 BFSI Courses

The five courses are--Banking Fundamentals, MSME Lending, in a Nutshell, Electronic Payment System In India, Priority Sector Lending Norms, and NRI Business & Compliance. 

The enrolment for these courses begin from February 9, 2022.

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 6:12 pm

The State Bank Of India has partnered with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy to launch five online courses regarding the banking and finance sector, the bank notified in a press release on Wednesday. According to SBI, the courses are designed and developed by practising bankers and offers operational aspects that will enable the learners to have a deeper understanding of the fundamentals of banking, compliance, lending norms and a host of other topics. The courses will be offered in MOOC format by SBI on the NSE Knowledge Hub platform. The five courses are--Banking Fundamentals, MSME Lending, in a Nutshell, Electronic Payment System In India, Priority Sector Lending Norms, and NRI Business & Compliance. 

Om Prakash Mishra, DMD (HR) & CDO, SBI said, “We are sanguine that our collaboration with a focus on functional courses, for learners in the BFSI sector, will benefit millions of career-oriented individuals. We believe that SBI’s e-courses will enable learners to gather good knowledge of various aspects of banking and financial services and help them add value in their professional lives.”

The enrolment for these courses begin on February 9, 2022, and the duration of the courses range from 3 to 6 weeks. 

Vikram Limaye, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSE said, “NSE has always been at the forefront of driving innovation in the Indian BFSI sector. Our collaboration with India’s largest bank shall bring unique learning opportunities to benefit professionals aspiring to build careers in banking services.”

NSE Academy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, that promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill. Over the years, the institute has partnered with several schools in India and abroad regarding interactive courses on personal finance and certification programs. It also offers PG programs in the international financial sector. 

