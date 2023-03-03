SBI Offers 7.4% On Two-Year Tenure Non-Callable Deposits Above Rs 15 Lakh

The State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a new deposit program called SBI ‘sarvottam’ (non-callable) term deposits.
The State Bank of India is offering up to 7.40 per cent under the ‘sarvottam’ scheme for deposits between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 2 crore. Senior citizens will earn 50 basis points extra
In Jharkhand, there is no accounting of the mental health effects of being marked a ‘witch’
Lack of access to healthcare is a major factor that leads to the branding of women as ‘witches’
More than the lack of education and health services, it is the politics of dispossessing a woman that keeps the belief in the ‘witch’ alive
In a candid interview with Abhik Bhattacharya and Md. Asghar Khan, Padma Shri awardee Chutni Mahato talks about her travails after she was branded a witch and became a saviour to 140 victims of witch hunting in Jharkhand
Recounting the horrors Geeta Devi, an older woman, had to undergo at the hands of fellow villagers, who not only lynched her but also banished her from the village, Jyoti Kumari and Pallavi Pratibha tell us how women could be branded a witch for their facial features
